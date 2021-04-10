Nord Finance Price Hits $9.71 on Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.71 or 0.00016058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and $1.34 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00291965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.47 or 0.00740138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,928.75 or 0.99126008 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.83 or 0.00752322 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,877 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

