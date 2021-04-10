Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,196 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $203.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.50. Nordson has a twelve month low of $135.04 and a twelve month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

