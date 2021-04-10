Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,240,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,428,000. Norges Bank owned 3.18% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

FTI stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

