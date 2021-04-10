Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,988,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,677,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 3.02% of The Chemours as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on CC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

