Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,038,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,037,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 777.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $138.23 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.30 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

