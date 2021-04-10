Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 356,271 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 356,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,651,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of Teledyne Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $419.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $424.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.