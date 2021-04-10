Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 444,071 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 444,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,712,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.86% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $263.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.95 and a 200-day moving average of $284.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.16.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

