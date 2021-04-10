Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 5,787,304 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,787,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,171,000. Norges Bank owned 2.10% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 28.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,489 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

