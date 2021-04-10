Norges Bank Buys New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,118,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,533,000. Norges Bank owned 0.86% of FMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of FMC by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

