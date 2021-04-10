Norges Bank Buys New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,328,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,745,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $3,731,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 85,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.45 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.