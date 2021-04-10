Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,449,496 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,449,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,106,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.80% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45.
BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,452 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
