Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,449,496 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,449,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,106,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.80% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,452 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

