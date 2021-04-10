Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,460,116 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,460,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,001,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of Black Knight as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

