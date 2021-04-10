Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,460,116 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,460,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,001,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of Black Knight as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BKI opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.
Black Knight Profile
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
