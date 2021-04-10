Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,681,337 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,681,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,990,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,223,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,614 shares of company stock valued at $28,904,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

