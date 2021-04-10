Norges Bank Buys Shares of 403,115 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 403,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,690,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Abiomed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,721,000 after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $333.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.95. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.21 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

