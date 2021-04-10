Norges Bank Buys Shares of 598,199 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 598,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,036,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 363.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 71,814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $17,912,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $330.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.69 and its 200 day moving average is $253.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

