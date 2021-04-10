Norges Bank Buys Shares of 762,942 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 762,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,463,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of IAC/InterActiveCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

