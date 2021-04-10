Norges Bank Invests $120.79 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 504,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,790,000. Norges Bank owned 0.29% of Carvana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $159,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total transaction of $13,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,820 shares of company stock valued at $214,240,731. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $271.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.42 and a 200 day moving average of $251.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

