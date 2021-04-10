Norges Bank Invests $121.29 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 451,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,292,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.82% of Masimo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masimo by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,634,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $234.17 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.30.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

