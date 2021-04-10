Norges Bank Invests $121.80 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,181,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,803,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.58% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 307,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,987,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $147.15 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $148.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

