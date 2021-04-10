Norges Bank Invests $125.47 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,305,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,473,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Entegris as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,316,750. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Shares of ENTG opened at $121.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

