Norges Bank Invests $126.68 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,937,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,680,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of PulteGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM opened at $54.56 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

