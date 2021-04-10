Norges Bank Invests $128.70 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 644,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,696,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.48% of Zscaler at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $1,239,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,017,679.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,673 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.88 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

