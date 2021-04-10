Norges Bank Invests $138.38 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,753,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,378,000. Norges Bank owned 1.78% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,049,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 787,344 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

