Norges Bank Invests $145.18 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,536,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,181,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of CarMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,275 shares of company stock worth $44,635,982. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

NYSE:KMX opened at $131.63 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

