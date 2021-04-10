Norges Bank Invests $146.33 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 648,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,328,000. Norges Bank owned 0.65% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $327.49 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.79 and a 200-day moving average of $282.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $210,395.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,019 shares of company stock valued at $32,424,667. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

