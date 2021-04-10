Norges Bank Makes New $129.83 Million Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 348,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,833,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.87% of Pool as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $369.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.06. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $183.02 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

