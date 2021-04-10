Norges Bank Makes New $132.98 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 830,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,978,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.93% of Gartner as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $188.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.38. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.56 and a 12-month high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.