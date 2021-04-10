Norges Bank Makes New $134.63 Million Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,163,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,626,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.63% of Kellogg as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kellogg by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,784,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.