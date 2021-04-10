Norges Bank Makes New $135.26 Million Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,709,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,258,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Huntington Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

