Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 935,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,969,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.80% of Albemarle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Albemarle by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2,615.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 83,249 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

ALB opened at $147.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.56. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.