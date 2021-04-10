Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 482,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,525,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Charles River Laboratories International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $306.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.69. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $307.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,518 shares of company stock worth $30,292,255. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

