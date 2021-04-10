Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,747,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,020,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Thomson Reuters at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 57.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,012,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after acquiring an additional 369,755 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $91.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

