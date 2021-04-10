Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,368,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,106,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.73% of GDS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,900,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $56,634,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in GDS by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after buying an additional 360,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GDS by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.76.

GDS opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.35. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

