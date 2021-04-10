Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,107,497 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,107,497 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,085,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.90% of Citrix Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $142.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

