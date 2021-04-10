Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,220,896 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,453,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.93% of Extra Space Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after acquiring an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
