Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 3,079,569 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,079,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,380,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.05% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $43.66 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.