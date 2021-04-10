Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 6,501,914 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,501,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,701,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.19% of CenterPoint Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,345,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after buying an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after buying an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,321,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

