Norges Bank Takes $118.98 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,271,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,977,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of Hasbro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

