Norges Bank Takes $132.31 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,543,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,311,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.77% of FOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

FOXA stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

