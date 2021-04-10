Norges Bank Takes $133.64 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,941,247 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,638,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.08% of Open Text as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after acquiring an additional 214,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,961,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,633,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Open Text by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,053,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.