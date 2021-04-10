Norges Bank Takes $145.31 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,522,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,309,000. Norges Bank owned 0.85% of CNH Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

