Norges Bank Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 809,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,624,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

