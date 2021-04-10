Norges Bank Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,559,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,287,000. Norges Bank owned 1.65% of Ciena at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ciena by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ciena by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $112,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,101 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

