Norges Bank Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,385,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,373,000. Norges Bank owned 0.45% of Datadog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $9,790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $45,105,840.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,951,325 shares of company stock valued at $188,960,065. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2,959.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Datadog Company Profile

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.