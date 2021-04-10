Norges Bank Takes Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,037,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,982,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.60% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $51.17 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

