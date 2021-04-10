Norges Bank Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,635,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,675,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of GoDaddy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,544,000 after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 285,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

