Norges Bank Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 502,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $128,482,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.76% of Insulet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD opened at $287.13 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $164.40 and a one year high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

