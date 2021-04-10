Norges Bank Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,753,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,550,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

