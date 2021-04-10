Norges Bank Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,496,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,188,000. Norges Bank owned 0.79% of ONEOK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

OKE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

