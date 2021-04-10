Northcoast Research Downgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Neutral

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

UNFI stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $3,836,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in United Natural Foods by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

